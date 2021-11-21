UP gets environmental clearance for Ganga e-way project

Lucknow :

According to a government spokesperson, the State Level Environment Impact Authority issued environmental clearance for the 594-km Ganga Expressway project, for which the tendering process has already started.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 36,230 crore. It will be built on PPP mode and tenders have been invited for design, build, finance, operate and transfer.

The expressway will start at Bijauli village in Meerut district from the Meerut-Bulandshahr highway and end at the Prayagraj bypass near the Joodapur Dandu village in Prayagraj district.

It will cover 12 districts, including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

"It will be a six-lane expressway, expandable to eight lanes. Work on land acquisition for the project is on and so far, we have acquired about 94 per cent land. It is estimated that nearly 12,000 people will get temporary employment during the construction of the project while another 1,000 people will get employment during the construction of toll plazas on this stretch," said a government spokesperson.



