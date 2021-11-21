Navjot Singh Sidhu praise for Pakistan PM Imran Khan sparks row

Congress’ Punjab unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday called Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan his ‘bada bhai’ (elder brother) during a trip to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara to spark a fresh controversy with the remark drawing condemnation from the BJP, AAP and also within the opposition party
New Delhi: Sidhu visited the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and offered prayers. “Imran Khan is my elder brother. I am greatly honoured. He (Khan) gave us a lot of love,” Sidhu is heard saying in a purported video that has gone viral. This statement has ruffled feathers in India.
Conversations