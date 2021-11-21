Sun, Nov 21, 2021

Navjot Singh Sidhu praise for Pakistan PM Imran Khan sparks row

Published: Nov 21,202101:44 AM

Congress’ Punjab unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday called Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan his ‘bada bhai’ (elder brother) during a trip to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara to spark a fresh controversy with the remark drawing condemnation from the BJP, AAP and also within the opposition party

Congress Punjab unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo)
New Delhi: Sidhu visited the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and offered prayers. “Imran Khan is my elder brother. I am greatly honoured. He (Khan) gave us a lot of love,” Sidhu is heard saying in a purported video that has gone viral. This statement has ruffled feathers in India.

