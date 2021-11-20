Repeal of farm laws: Clamour grows to withdraw UAPA, CAA and restore 370

New Delhi :

The winter session of Parliament could see the demand as opposition is up in arms to corner the government after the announcement of the repeal of farm laws which they term as victory against the government.

The opposition may jointly press their demands, though on Article 370 and CAA their could be a division within the opposition ranks as many may not take the risk to raise the issue of CAA and 370 ahead of polls in five states.

The leaders in the opposition may be jubilant after the government decided to step back on the issue of farm laws but analysts feel if the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and 370 will be raked it will work as fodder for the BJP. The Muslim leaders, however, think otherwise. They say CAA agitation was called off due to Covid and now the government should step back on it also.

The success in the farm agitation has also given new hopes to people who want to oppose the government, but thought that with Modi's 'brute' majority they can't do much'.

The leaders from Kashmir are also putting their demands to restore Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti said, "Desecrating Indian constitution to dismember and disempower J&K was done only to please their voters. I hope they course correct here too and reverse the illegal changes made in J&K since August 2019."

Another former Chief Minister and National Conference (JKNC) leader Farooq Abdullah said that the Union government must restore Article 370, 35A and the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

The CAA is mainly being opposed by the people from the Muslim community, and some other sections of the society, alleging that the Act is discriminatory in nature.

Syed Sadatullah Hussaini, President, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, said: "We now urge the government to also look at the other anti-people and anti-Constitutional laws like CAA-NRC, etc., and ensure that they too are withdrawn at the earliest. We feel delighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally acceded to the demands of the farmers. Had it been done earlier, the losses could have been averted."

President of Majlis-e-Mushawarat, Navaid Hamid, said, "All draconian laws, including CAA and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), need to be withdrawn. The minister whose son was involved in the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri must be immediately sacked and adequate compensation should be given to all the farmers who died during the Kisan Andolan."

The Muslim leaders say that the CAA movement encouraged the farmers to protest against the farm laws. The government should also withdraw the CAA now.

"Once again the truth has come to light that if a movement is run with honesty and patience for a legitimate cause, one day success will be achieved."