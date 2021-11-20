Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle: 'New ministers to take oath on Sunday at 4 pm'

Jaipur :

The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Although it has not yet been decided which new faces will be included in the cabinet, the process of reaching out to a large number of Congress MLAs in Jaipur started last Friday evening.

After the meeting, a new cabinet will be formed with new names and their oath ceremony will be held on Sunday at Raj Bhawan.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra will be returning on Saturday evening after attending a programme in Uttar Pradesh.

Ajay Maken, the state in-charge of Rajasthan Congress, who is in Jaipur, will discuss the names of the prospective candidates with CM Ashok Gehlot.

Former deputy CM Sachin Pilot is also returning from Delhi to Jaipur on Saturday evening.

Sources said that Pilot will meet Ajay Maken before the names of ministers are decided for the cabinet expansion.

By Saturday evening, the situation will become clear on this aspect.

It needs to be informed here that the state ministers, including Govind Singh Dotasra, Dr Raghu Sharma and Harish Chaudhary had offered to resign from the post of ministers in their letter written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Ajay Maken, who reached Jaipur, on Friday night revealed this information to media after his arrival to Jaipur on Friday night.



