Sat, Nov 20, 2021

Moderate quake jolts Rajasthan's Jalore

Published: Nov 20,202111:47 AM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

An earthquake, measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale, hit Jalore in the early hours of Saturday, according to National Centre for Seismology.

Representative image
Representative image
Jaipur:
Tremors of the quake, which occurred at 2.26 a.m., were felt in several villages in Pali, Sirohi, Jalore and Jodhpur districts for 7 to 12 seconds.
 
Panic stricken people rushed out of their homes. 
 
The quake was epicentered in Jalore, officials confirmed.
 
Research is required to study the geological movement in the Aravalli belt, the officials said, adding that the rubbing of tectonic plates in the fault line adjoining Gujarat led to the quake.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations