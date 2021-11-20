New Acting Chief Justice to besworn in on Monday

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi will administer the oath of office to Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari in the Raj Bhavan by 11.30 am.





After that, there will be a welcome ceremony at the High Court, said a circular from the Registrar General, HC.





Thereafter, Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari will discharge the duties of the office of CJ as the new acting CJ.