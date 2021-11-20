Do it in Parliament, guarantee MSP: Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the ongoing anti-farm laws protest will be withdrawn only after the three contentious legislation are repealed in Parliament and legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops made.
Ghaziabad:
The influential farmer leader from western Uttar Pradesh also asked supporters not to engage in celebrations as their “struggle” will continue.
Meanwhile, welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to repeal the three contentious farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farm unions, on Friday said its future course of action will be decided after the core committee meetings on Saturday and Sunday.
