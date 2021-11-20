Repeal won’t end stir, won’t help BJP: Supreme Court panel

New Delhi :

Shetkari Sanghatana President Anil J Ghanwat said the agitators had planned the protest till the upcoming assembly elections.





The Centre did not succumb when the protest was at its peak and now it has gone down to its knees.





The government should have adopted other policies to address the issue rather than repealing it.





In fact, the laws could have survived had the government discussed them properly in Parliament and even agreed to refer to a parliamentary panel, he said.