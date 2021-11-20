Repeal won’t end stir, won’t help BJP: Supreme Court panel

The government’s decision to repeal the farm laws is “very unfortunate” as this “political move” will not end the farmers’ agitation and will not help the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls in UP and Punjab, a key member of the SC-appointed panel on the contentious agri-laws said on Friday.
New Delhi:
Shetkari Sanghatana President Anil J Ghanwat said the agitators had planned the protest till the upcoming assembly elections.
The Centre did not succumb when the protest was at its peak and now it has gone down to its knees.
The government should have adopted other policies to address the issue rather than repealing it.
In fact, the laws could have survived had the government discussed them properly in Parliament and even agreed to refer to a parliamentary panel, he said.
