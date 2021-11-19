NHRC to hold public hearing on human rights violations in 5 NE states

Imphal :

Officials in Imphal said on Friday that the Commission would hold a two-day public hearing on December 15 and 16, and its Registrar asked the people to file their complaint to the commission by November 20.

The venue of the public hearing would be notified soon.

Acting on a complaint filed by a Delhi-based lawyer Arif Jwadder, the NHRC has recently sought Action Taken Reports, within four weeks, from Assam's Director General of Police on alleged "fake encounters" in the state since May this year.

More than 24 accused have been killed and around 40 others injured since early May when police fired on them as the "accused allegedly tried to escape from custody or during operations".

Lawyer Jwadder had earlier lodged a complaint to the NHRC, alleging "police killed many accused persons since May in the name of encounters".



