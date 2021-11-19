Repeal of farm laws: Nitish refuses to react saying it is PM's decision

Patna :

The PM has elaborated that the laws were for the benefit of the farmers but the Centre could convince a section of them, Kumar told reporters.





“The central government got the farm laws cleared in Parliament. It was the decision of the PM. Now, he himself has announced that they will be repealed in the next session of Parliament. The decision is his, there cannot be any reaction to this,” the chief minister said. Kumar's party, the Janata Dal (United), is an ally of the BJP in Bihar and at the Centre.