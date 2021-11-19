Fear of loss in polls behind farm law repeal: P Chidambaram

New Delhi :

P. Chidambaram said, "PM's announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by fear of elections!"

"What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections! Anyway, it is a great victory for the farmers and for the Congress party which was unwavering in its opposition to the farm laws," he added

The government may have considered the politics around it, "Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction... Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success, You're sacrifice has paid dividends... Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ...accolades," said Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The three farm laws that were passed last year around the same time have been a cause of widespread agitation with a consortium of farmers staging a protest, especially in northwest India and at Delhi's doorsteps and earlier within the national capital too, demanding the government to repeal it.

"It seems some of the farmers are still not convinced by our sincere efforts. We have decided to repeal the three farm laws. The constitutional process to repeal these laws would be completed during the Parliament Session that would start at the end of this month," Modi said in his address to the nation.

The Prime Minister also requested the agitating farmers to go back to their home.

He also announced to form a committee to discuss all farm related issues that will have states' representation too.

The government decision comes ahead of the state polls which are slated early next year in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which have a sizeable population of farmers. In the recent setback in the bypolls, the government, which was advocating the benefits of three laws, decided to withdraw it.