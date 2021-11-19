PM Modi: We have decided to repeal the farm laws

Chennai :

In his address, he pointed out that his administration focusses on the welfare of farmers, small farmers in particular. "I have experienced farmers' difficulties, challenges from very close quarters in my five decades of public life," the prime minister said.





He listed out schemes for the welfare of farmers like Kisaan credit card for fish farmers and pointed out that his government has augmented agri budget by five times with over Rs 1.25 lakh crore being spent annually.





Modi said he introduced the three farm laws with honesty and integrity for the farmers. He said the farm laws would increase the options for the farmers to choose the market for their produce. These laws were planned following close consultation with organic farmers, agri-scientists and agri-economists, he added.







Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood@AmitShah — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 19, 2021





The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said.





Conceding to the fact that he was unable to convince select farmers, PM Modi said he does not want to blame anyone on the auspicious occassion of Guru Purab and that his goverment takes the blame for not doing enough for the farmers to repose their faith.





Modi said the rollback would take place in the upcoming parliamentary session. He requested the protesting farmers to return to their homes and farms.





He ended his address quoting the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, Modi said whatever he does is for the farmers and the nation. He assured he would work harder so that the people's dreams and nation's dreams are fulfilled