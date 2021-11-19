Rajnath Singh pays homage to fallen jawans of Rezang La battle

New Delhi :

The battle of Rezang La is largely considered as the finest moment for the Indian Army in the India-China war six decades ago. Paying his tributes to the fallen heroes, Singh described the monument as an example of the determination and indomitable courage displayed by the Indian Army that he said is not “only immortal in the pages of history, but also beats in our hearts”.





The Defence Minister said the “battle of Rezang La is considered one of the 10 greatest and most challenging military conflicts in the world. “The historic battle of Rezang La, fought at an altitude of 18,000 feet, is difficult to imagine even today. Major Shaitan Singh and his fellow soldiers fought till ‘last bullet and last breath’ and wrote a new chapter of bravery and sacrifice,” he said.



