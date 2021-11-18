Will PM participate in debate, Chidambaram's swipe at Modi

New Delhi :

In a tweet on Thursday, Chidambaram said, "Interesting to read that PM stressed the need for 'quality debates' in Parliament. He also suggested setting a separate time for quality debates. The question is -- Will PM ever participate in a debate in Parliament?"

The Congress has been raising the issue that the Prime Minister hardly comes to Parliament. However, the BJP has hit back and asked who creates pandemonium in the house.

BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said, "the Prime Minister always tells the MPs to participate in discussions, but the opposition creates ruckus. You see in winter session, the opposition will do that in this session also."

Addressing a convention of presiding officers on Wednesday, the Prime Minister proposed whether separate time for Quality Debates could be demarcated. He said such a debate in which traditions of dignity and seriousness are scrupulously followed. With no one making political slurs on anyone. In a way, it should be the 'Healthy Time' of the house, a Healthy Day.





