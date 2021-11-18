Karnataka postpones midterm exams for class 12 students

Bangalore :

The midterm board examinations will now be held between December 13 and 24. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to commence from Nov 29.

The department had announced the midterm board exams fearing third wave of Covid-19. The annual examinations were cancelled owing to the pandemic. The results were announced, based on midterm exams and considering SSLC (class 10) results.

However, the decision was opposed both by students, parents, teachers as well as student organisations. They complained of incompletion of syllabus and other problems which may affect their performances.

The department had instructed teachers to complete the syllabus and submit a report in this regard. They are also directed to take one hour extra classes for students especially for science stream students.

The responsibility of evaluation of answer papers had been given to respective Principals of colleges. The department is also getting feedback on matter of syllabus from teaching fraternity.

The department had also given directions for PU college managements to compulsorily update attendance and unit test results of students. It has also been directed to complete the evaluation of answer papers of midterm exams by December 31 and submit reports to the department.