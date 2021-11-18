Param Bir Singh declared proclaimed offender

A magistrate’s court here on Wednesday declared former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh a “proclaimed offender” in an extortion case registered against him and some other police officers in the city.
Mumbai:
Singh, currently posted as Director General of Home Guards, attended his office last in May, after which he went on leave.
The state police had told the Bombay High Court in October that his whereabouts were not known. The crime branch of Mumbai Police, which is probing the extortion case, had sought the proclamation against him.
Conversations