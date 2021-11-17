Law soon for reservation in govt jobs for Punjab youth: Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said a law will be brought soon for providing reservation in government jobs to the youth of the state.
Chandigarh:
''We want youth of Punjab only to get placements in the state. For this, we will bring a new law within a week,'' Channi told reporters here.
Replying to a query, Channi said that the new law will be brought for reservation in government jobs.
Channi, a few days ago, had reportedly announced to bring a law on reservation in jobs for locals.
The state is slated to go for polls early next year.
The Haryana government has already enacted a law providing 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state.
It would come into force from January 15, 2022.
