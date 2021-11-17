Law soon for reservation in govt jobs for Punjab youth: Channi

Chandigarh :

''We want youth of Punjab only to get placements in the state. For this, we will bring a new law within a week,'' Channi told reporters here.





Replying to a query, Channi said that the new law will be brought for reservation in government jobs.





Channi, a few days ago, had reportedly announced to bring a law on reservation in jobs for locals.





The state is slated to go for polls early next year.





The Haryana government has already enacted a law providing 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state.





It would come into force from January 15, 2022.



