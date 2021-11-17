NIA special court convicts ISIS-Daish conspirator in Kasargod module case

Ernakulam :

On Wednesday, the accused Nashidul Hamzafar pleaded guilty to all charges, and the NIA Special Court here convicted him. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on November 23, a NIA release stated.

The case pertains to activities of fourteen youth from Kasargod district of Kerala, who along with their families had exited India between May and July, 2016 and joined the ISIS/Daish.

The case originally registered at the Chandera police station, in Kasargod district, was re-registered by the NIA on August 24, 2016. Nashidul Hamzafar was named as the 16th accused in the case.

Following the criminal conspiracy hatched with fugitive ISIS/ Daish activist accused Abdul Rashid Abdulla besides Ashfak Majeed and others, the accused Nashidul Hamzafar had exited India on October 3, 2017 and travelled to Muscat, Oman before travelling to Iran and finally reached Kabul in Afghanistan. Afghan security agencies detained him in October 2017 for illegally entering the country and attempting to join his associates in the ISIS/Daish.

The NIA had arrested Nashidul Hamzafar on September 18, 2018 after he was deported from Kabul to India. The NIA filed the charge-sheet against him on March 16, 2019.