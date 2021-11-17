Karnataka will soon come out with R and D policy: CM Bommai

Bangalore :

''Shortly we will come out with a R&D policy, wherein we want R&D in schools, colleges, universities and private sector institutions as well as we want to encourage garage oriented R&D centres. We want R&D to percolate to that level,'' he said.





Speaking to reporters here, he said it will be a spectrum of different fields, as innovation is limitless.





Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) that began today is a very big event, through which the government wants to scale up innovation to the next level.





''More than 7000 delegates from all over the world are participating in it by virtual mode. We expect many companies which are participating envisage interest in most of the cutting edge technologies and high-tech fields like artificial intelligence, semiconductor, renewable energy, aerospace and come to Karnataka,'' he said.





Further, assuring full cooperation for those keen on setting up their R&D units and innovate in Karnataka, Bommai said, ''we have created necessary infrastructure and a very good ecosystem for them. Those already into innovation and those who want to come into innovation will be accommodated. We want those already into innovation to scale up and the new ones will be encouraged with necessary hand holding.'' The 24th edition of the three days BTS, which is Karnataka government's flagship event, was inaugurated by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today.





BTS 2021 with its central theme ''Driving the Next'' will witness the coming together of global tech leaders, Indian corporate and startups from IT, Deep tech and Biotech deciphering the future, showcasing disruptive technologies, forging partnerships and alliances, officials have said.



