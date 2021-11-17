Farooq speaks to J-K LG on civilian killings in Kashmir

Srinagar :

A National Conference statement said that Farooq Abdullah has spoken to LG Manoj Sinha and reiterated his demand for an impartial probe into the civilian killings.

"He also sought LG's intervention in handing over bodies to their kin. LG has assured to look into the demands of victim families," the statement said.

Earlier former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the two persons killed in an encounter at Hyderpora in Srinagar on Tuesday were civilians who died because they were put in harm's way.

In a series of tweets Omar asked how can Altaf and Gul be termed as militants? He stated that the bodies must be returned to the families so they can be buried.

On Wednesday, family members of Altaf Ahmed and Mudassir Gul, who were killed in encounter at Hyderpora in Srinagar on Monday, staged a protest at press colony Srinagar.

They said Altaf Ahmad and Mudassir Gul had no involvement in militancy and demanded that his bodies be returned to them.

Police said four persons were killed in the encounter at Hyderpora including a foreign militant identified as Haider and his accomplice.

Inspector General of police Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said in a press conference that an Over Ground Worker of the militants Mudassir Gul and the house owner Altaf Ahmad were killed during the encounter. He said that the house owner was killed in cross fire while Gul living on rent in the building had provided shelter to Haider and his associate.