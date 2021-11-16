TRS, BJP cadres clash again in Telangana

Hyderabad :

Alleging that the BJP leader is spreading lies and provoking farmers, workers of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) tried to disrupt his visit to few procurement centres in Nalgonda and Suryapet district.

Sanjay's visit along with his supporters triggered tension as TRS workers gathered there, showing black flags and raising slogans of 'Bandi Sanjay go back'.

At Arvapalli centre in Suryapet district, TRS workers clashed with BJP supporters. Both sides attacked each other with stones and sticks. Police resorted to baton charge to disperse the clashing groups.

Similar situation prevailed during the BJP leader's visit to Chivemla. Sanjay also faced TRS protest during visit to Atmakur (S) in Suryapet district.

Large number of TRS workers who gathered there raised slogans, demanding him to go back. The BJP workers too raised slogans and both the sides tried to attack each other. Police used force to disperse them. During the clash a police inspector suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to a hospital.

Meanwhile, police in Nalgonda district booked a case against Bandi Sanjay for visiting the procurement centres without permission. District superintendent of police Ranganath said the BJP leader should have taken the permission in view of the model of conduct for Legislative Council elections. Police also booked cases against other BJP leaders and also TRS leaders.

Sanjay's visit to a few centres on Monday had also triggered tension and clashes between the two parties. The BJP leader says his visit is aimed at exposing the TRS government which failed to procure paddy from farmers during the current Kharif season. He alleged that the farmers were facing severe hardships as the authorities were making them wait for several days.

The TRS leaders, however, alleged that Sanjay was trying to provoke farmers. They are demanding him to convince the Centre to lift the entire paddy from the state during the coming Rabi season.

Earlier, a delegation of BJP leaders called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in Hyderabad and complained to her about the TRS attack on Sanjay during his visit to paddy procurement centres.

The BJP delegation, led by party's vice president D.K. Aruna, apprised the governor about the alleged attack by TRS cadres on Sanjay's convoy.

The BJP held Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, squarely responsible for the attacks. The saffron party alleged that KCR openly goaded his cadre to obstruct the tours of BJP leaders, which was indirectly tantamount to inciting them to violence. "As a person holding a constitutional position, preaching, provoking and inciting violence is a clear misuse of power and a desecration of the constitution. The Chief Minister's statement and actions, coupled with the inaction of the police to violence, point to the breakdown of law and order machinery in the state," the BJP said in the memorandum to the governor.