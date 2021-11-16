PM Modi lands on Purvanchal Expressway airstrip in IAF plane to inaugurate highway

Sultanpur :

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the prime minister at the airstrip.





The 3.2-km airstrip has been constructed on the expressway to facilitate emergency landing of fighter aircraft.





The prime minister is here to inaugurate the 341-km expressway linking state capital Lucknow with Ghazipur. It has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500 crore.





From the airstrip venue, the prime minister will witness an air show by different aircraft.