Tue, Nov 16, 2021

Online child abuse: CBI files 23 FIRs, raids 76 places across India

Nov 16,2021

Mail

The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting raids on Tuesday at around 76 locations across India in 14 States and union territories over online child abuse.

Central Bureau of Investigation. File photo
New Delhi:
The agency had registered 23 separate cases on November 14, against total 83 accused on the allegations related to Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation.
 
"Investigation is still on and teams are deployed at all the 76 places," said a senior CBI officer.
 
The raids are being carried out in Andhra Pradesh , Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and others.

