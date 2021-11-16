Customs seize watches from Hardik Pandya worth Rs 5 crores , Hardik calls it overstatement

Chennai :

On Monday, the customs has seized pricey watches from cricketer who was back in India from Dubai.





Soon after social media was flooded with claims about the seizure, Hardik Pandya was quick to call the claims inflated.





The cricketer came out with a statement saying, "He is a law-abiding citizen". He said the cost of the watch is Rs 1.5 crore and not 5 crore. Pandya further said he was ready to pay the duties duly by disclosing all the purchase documents and has rubbished allegations of any illegality.









It may be noted that Hardik's brother and cricketer Krunal Pandya was stopped at the airport last year for possessing undisclosed gold.