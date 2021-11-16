Indo-Bangla joint cycling expedition to commemorate 1971 war flagged off

Agartala :

The team comprising 20 cyclists each from India and Bangladesh armies would cover a distance of 370 km in 10 days to pay homage to the soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice during the war leading to the landslide victory and creation of a new nation Bangladesh, which was earlier known as East Pakistan, said an official release.

The cycling expedition was flagged off by Major General Mohd Nurul Anwar, GOC 55 Infantry Division of Bangladesh Army.

The 10-day expedition will cover Jashore, Jhenaidah, Kushtia, Meherpur, Darshana, Chuadanga in Bangladesh and Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Kalyani, Barrackpore, Kolkata in India's West Bengal and it will culminate at Fort William in Kolkata on November 24.

"During the journey the cycling team will interact with 'Veterans' and 'Veer Naris' in India and will also connect with Mukti Joddhas (freedom fighters) in Bangladesh. The joint expedition will create awareness about the contribution of armed forces in the liberation of Bangladesh. The expedition will further connect with youth and motivate them to join armed forces," the statement said.