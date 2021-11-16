Ready to impose complete lockdown to control air pollution, says Delhi govt

New Delhi :

“GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) is ready to take steps like complete lockdown to control the local emissions. However, such a step would be meaningful if it is implemented across the NCR areas in neighbouring states. “Given Delhi’s compact size, a lockdown would have limited impact on the air quality regime,” the Delhi government said in an affidavit.





“This issue would need to be addressed at the level of airshed involving NCR areas. In view of the above, we are ready to consider this step if the same is mandated for the entire NCR areas by the government of India or by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and adjoining areas,” it said.





The affidavit was submitted in response to a plea filed by environmental activist Aditya Dubey and law student Aman Banka.