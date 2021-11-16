Hold emergency meeting to control air pollution, apex court directs Centre

New Delhi :

Pointing to construction, industry, transport, power and vehicular traffic as the major culprits in causing pollution, the apex court asked the Centre to take measures like stopping non-essential activities and implementing work from home.





“Even though some decisions were taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act it has not indicated precisely what steps they are going to take to control factors causing pollution,” a 3-judge bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said.





“In view of that, we direct the government of India to call for an emergency meeting tomorrow and discuss the areas which we indicated and what orders they can pass to effectively control air pollution,” the bench said.