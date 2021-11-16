Supreme Court slams Delhi for ‘passing the buck’ to MCD

New Delhi :

The court warned the Delhi government that if it continued with its “lame excuses:, it will be forced to hold an audit of the govt revenue earnings and the “amount it is spending on popularity slogans”. “We have come to the conclusion that stubble burning is not the major cause of pollution and now it contributes to only 10% to Delhi’s air pollution”, the court noted. The court said that major culprits of air pollution are transport, industries, vehicular traffic apart from stubble burning in some areas, and asked the Delhi government what steps it is taking to curb those.