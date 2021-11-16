ISRO case: Plea claiming Nambi influenced CBI probe dismissed

Kochi :

The court said an unnecessary investigation or even a enquiry into an offence under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act against a public servant “may cause blemish on his career”.





“Once such a blemish is caused, it would be very difficult to erase it. What matters is not just that the complainant alleges commission of an offence. The complaint must disclose the commission of an offence by some person. Investigation cannot be ordered on the basis of a complaint which is not supported by genuine materials,” the court said.