India resumes quarantine-free entry of travellers from 99 countries

India on Monday resumed quarantine-free entry for foreign travelers from 99 countries, which have agreed to mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with it, almost 20 months after restrictions were imposed due to COVID-19.
Travelers from these 99 countries, including the US, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, the Netherlands, and Russia, have to submit a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal (newdelhiairport. in) before the scheduled travel, apart from uploading a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report.
