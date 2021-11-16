Tue, Nov 16, 2021

India resumes quarantine-free entry of travellers from 99 countries

Published: Nov 16,2021

India on Monday resumed quarantine-free entry for foreign travelers from 99 countries, which have agreed to mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with it, almost 20 months after restrictions were imposed due to COVID-19.

Representative image
Travelers from these 99 countries, including the US, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, the Netherlands, and Russia, have to submit a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal (newdelhiairport. in) before the scheduled travel, apart from uploading a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report.

