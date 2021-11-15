Modi inaugurates redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal

Bhopal :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station during his visit to Bhopal. He also dedicated to the nation multiple initiatives of the railways in the state. These include the gauge converted and electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj Broad Gauge section, third line in Bhopal-Barkhera section, gauge converted and electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri Broad Gauge section and electrified Guna-Gwalior section.





Besides, PM Modi also flagged off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain-Indore and Indore-Ujjain.





The redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway station, named after brave and fearless Queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom, is the first world-class railway station in Madhya Pradesh.





The station, redeveloped in public private partnership (PPP) mode, has been designed as a green building with modern world-class amenities which has also taken into account ease of mobility for ‘divyangjans’ (physically challenged). The station is also developed as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport.









