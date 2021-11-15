Girl gang-raped for eight days in Delhi

New Delhi :

The victim, who hails from Traiya village in Chapra town, was in a relationship with a youth named Rajiv Kumar employed in Delhi.





His friend Sanjiv Kumar, a resident of Chapra town, also knew about their affair.





"On October 28, when the victim was on the way to Traiya for taking an examination, Sanjiv met her at Khadara bridge and convinced her to go to Delhi to meet her boyfriend," an officer of Traiya police station said.





"The girl finally agreed and went to Delhi with Sanjiv. There they met Rajiv and stayed with him in his rented accommodation. During their stay, Rajiv and Sanjiv assaulted her sexually for next eight days," the officer said.





Rajiv convinced the victim that he will marry her and took her to back to the village. He asked her to stay silent about the incident.





The victim, after reaching home, went to Traiya police station and reported the matter to police.





"We have a registered zero FIR and sent it to our Delhi counterpart for action as the crime was committed there," he said.