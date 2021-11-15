2 Centres of Excellence opened in SRM’s AP wing

Chennai :

In his keynote speech, Dr Saraswat congratulated SRM University-AP for their remarkable progress as a university in the past two years. As a nascent university, SRMAP has already made its reputation as a progressive research university of the new era with numerous laurels to its credit.





Saraswat inaugurated two Centres of Excellence that SRM University-AP has recently established to promote translational research. SRM Amara Raja Centre for Energy Storage Devices is set up, in collaboration with Amara Raja Batteries Limited- Tirupati, for application-oriented research in renewable energy and e-mobility.





Dr P Sathyanarayanan, president, SRM University-AP, shared his vision to make SRM University-AP a new-age world-class research university. “SRMAP encourages deep industry engagements, entrepreneurship along with technological education and advancement,” he said.