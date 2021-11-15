VIT-AP University students bag dream placement offers

Vijayawada :

VIT-AP University felicitated campus placement achievers recently in Vijayawada in the presence of chief guest J Nivas, Collector and District Magistrate.





Nivas, after felicitating the achievers, during his address, said, “it’s the happiest moment to the campus placement achievers and I’m happy to be a part of this felicitation ceremony. VIT is known for its quality education and placement. VIT-AP in a very short span picked up well and ensured the standards were set by its Mother Institution VIT,” he said. “Loyalty is more important in careers. The employees who are leading the world’s largest companies have worked for more than 20 years in respective companies. Live up to the expectations in your duties and excel in your careers and raise the VIT flag high. Keep the fire in you. Give it back to the institution as and when possible. Guide your juniors always to achieve the best,” the Collector added.





Dr SV Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor stated, “We are delighted that once again the top companies of the country and the MNCs have reposed their faith in our students. The hard work put in by our students and the quality education imparted by the University is reflected





in these placement results. In the years to come, we will continue to strengthen our engagement with the industry and ensure that we continue to create socially conscious responsible leaders that help to make this world a better place.”





As on October 30, 2021, a total of 535 students were placed against 917 total offers, including 193 super dream offers, 219 dream offers. The highest domestic package offered at VIT-AP increased by 166.45 per cent to Rs 33.29 lakh per annum (LPA) as compared to last year’s Rs 20 LPA and the average salary of the batch went up to Rs 6.77 LPA from Rs 6.28 LPA.





More than 121 recruiters participated.



