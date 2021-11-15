New pattern for CBSE board exams from November 16

New Delhi :

Examination for the first term of Class 12 will begin from November 16, while for Class 10 it will start on November 17. For assessing the students across the country, the examination will be held in two terms. Second term of the examination is expected to be held in March-April next year. According to the CBSE, this time, the students will be given 20 minute-reading time instead of 15 minutes.





The first term will have Multiple Choice Questions and the duration for solving it is 90 minutes. Every question will have four options, of which the student has to encircle the correct one. As every answer sheet will be scanned, no question can be left unanswered. Even if the students do not want to answer, then too, they will have to encircle an option provided for it.





Renowned educationist PS Kandpal said many examinations have been conducted on similar pattern. According to the CBSE, for Class 10 students, internal assessment marks have been divided into two parts -- ten-ten each. Similarly for Class 12, it has been divided into 15-15 marks. This time, students have been given an option to appear in the examination centre of their choice as many were displaced due to the pandemic.





Examination for minor subjects will be held from November 16-17 while for major subjects from December 1. For Class 12 students, the first examination will be of Sociology while last would be Home Science. Major examinations for Class 10 will begin from November 30 and end on December 11.