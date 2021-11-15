Kerala issues warning over dam level

Thiruvananthapuram :

The Idukki district administration said that according to the Tamil Nadu government, the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam reached 140 feet on Sunday morning. As a result, people living on both sides of the Periyar should be extra cautious as the shutters of the dam could be opened in the next 24 hours if water level rises further and there was a possibility that excess water would overflow, it said. “With the water level rising in the dam and there being a possibility of releasing the excess water, people living on both sides of Periyar should exercise extreme caution,” the Idukki Collector said on her Facebook page, and provided control room numbers.





Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said that one shutter of the Idukki Dam was raised by 40 cm at 2 pm on Sunday to control the water level. The district administration of Pathanamthitta, which received heavy rainfall, has advised extreme caution, especially by those living close to river banks or landslide prone areas.