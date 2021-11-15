CBI, ED Directors can now have tenures of up to 5 yrs

New Delhi :

In both cases, an extension of a year each for three years can be given to the CBI and ED Directors after clearance by the committees constituted for their appointments, according to the ordinances.





The Centre’s move, which drew sharp criticism from the Opposition, comes close on the heels of the Supreme Court saying that extension of tenure of officers who have attained the age of superannuation should only be granted in rare and exceptional cases and for a short duration. The apex court stated this in a matter related to the extension granted in 2020 to Enforcement Directorate chief SK Mishra, a 1984-batch IRS officer who is due to retire on November 17. However, with the promulgation of the ordinance it remains to be seen whether Mishra would continue as the ED chief or not, officials said.





The Central Vigilance Commissioner, Vigilance Commissioners, Secretaries of Home Ministry, Revenue department and Department of Personnel decide on the appointment of ED Director. The Prime Minister, the leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India decide on the appointment of the CBI Director. The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance and Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 will come into effect “at once”.





The Congress, Trinamool Congress and Left parties accused the government of mocking Parliament and questioned its intention, asking why it did not wait for the upcoming winter session. The Congress questioned the need for extending the tenures of CBI and ED Directors. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the “desperate hurry smacks of something fishy”. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien also hit out at the government. “How Modi-Shah’s BJP mock #Parliament and shamelessly use Ordinances. Same stunt repeated today to keep their pet parrots in ED and CBI,” he said in a tweet.