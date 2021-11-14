Amarinder rubbishes claims of meeting Gandhis

Chandigarh :

"These are malicious and mischievous assumptions apparently made with an ulterior motive," he said in a statement, while reiterating that "there was no question of his looking back ever".

The former Chief Minister said he was shaping up his party and giving the finishing touches to the organisational set up. "We are waiting for the registration of our party, Punjab Lok Congress, by the Election Commission of India and the allotment of the party symbol," he added.