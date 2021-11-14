MP govt planning to purchase cow dung for making fertilisers, other products: Chouhan

Bhopal :

The state government is also considering starting an ambulance service with the helpline number '109' for animals to facilitate their medical treatment at their place instead of being transported, Chouhan said on Saturday during 'Shakti 2021', a convention of women veterinarians organized here by the Indian Veterinary Association.





"We are working in the direction of purchasing the cow dung and making fertilizers and other products out of it," said. Several products, including fertilizers, pesticides, medicines, and other items, are these days being made using the cow urine and dung, he said Noting that at times cows, buffaloes and bulls suffer from various diseases, the chief minister said, ''We have thought that like '108' (an ambulance service for citizens), '109' ambulance services should be started for animals.'' The animals will not need to be transported, which is a difficult task, to the hospital and a veterinary doctor will reach the spot for their treatment, he said.





Chouhan also said the state government has developed cow sanctuaries and shelters, but they require the participation of society for better functioning.



