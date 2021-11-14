Heavy rains continue in Kerala, alert in 7 districts

Thiruvananthapuram :

Strong westerly winds and a cyclonic circulation formed over the southeastern region of the Arabian sea that triggered the heavy rains.

A red alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram district and the weathermen have predicted that rains will continue for two more days.

Besides Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, and Kasargod districts are also expected to receive heavy rains.

A high alert has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in many parts of these districts.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Idukki river has increased and an orange alert was issued at the catchment area of the dam.

Meanwhile, the Mullai Periyar's water level has also increased and Tamil Nadu has issued an alert after it touched 140 feet.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called upon people to remain cautious in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts and in high ranges of the state as well as in riversides and tourist destinations.

Due to the damage of the Marathur bridge in Neyyatinkara, traffic was disrupted along the national highway to Kanniyakumari from Thiruvananthapuram.

The state has also opened relief camps at some areas of Thiruvananthapuram district as low-lying areas were waterlogged.

At Container road in Ernakulam, a truck driver was rescued after soil fell on the truck but he died on reaching the hospital.

Incessant rains in Ernakulam district have led to several roads being blocked.



