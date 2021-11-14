Lucknow to have containment zones for Zika virus patients

Lucknow :

The patient will be kept in home isolation.

According to an official statement issued by the Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash, officials have been asked to activate monitoring committees.

As many as 550 super surveillance teams were constituted for surveillance. Twenty-five teams will be present at each Community Health Centre (CHC) and they will do door-to-door surveys and monitoring of patients, the statement said.

In-charges have also been appointed at airports, railway stations and bus stops for making a list of passengers coming from Zika-affected states and abroad.

To enhance the health infrastructure to deal with the virus, Zika virus wards are being created in eight hospitals of the district.

Awareness campaigns against the virus will also be started with hoardings and pamphlets. A helpline has been issued for the Zika virus too. The public can get information about the disease by calling Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC).



