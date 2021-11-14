Amit Shah offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Tirupathi :

Shah along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy worshipped at the temple and took blessings of the priests.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) chairman Subba Reddy and other officials felicitated the Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister and presented them mementos.

Earlier, Shah was welcomed by the Chief Minister at Renigunta Airport near Tirupati. They drove straight to the hill shrine.

After the prayer, Shah went to Padmavati Guest House and after the dinner, he went to Tirupati by road, where he will stay in a star hotel.

Shah will leave for Venkatachalam in Nellore district on Sunday morning by a helicopter of the Indian Air Force.

He will participate in the programs of Akshara Vidyalaya, Swarna Bharati Trust and Muppavarapu Foundation.

The Union Home Minister will return to Tirupati in the afternoon and attend Southern Zonal Council meeting.

After the meeting, Shah will stay in the same hotel. On Monday morning, he will offer prayers at Tirumala temple and return to New Delhi in the afternoon.



