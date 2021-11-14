Sun, Nov 14, 2021

Meals on short duration flights can resume: Government

Published: Nov 14,202101:35 AM

Serving food on flights with a duration of less than two hours can be resumed.

Representative image
New Delhi:
Serving food on flights with a duration of less than two hours can be resumed, the Union Health Ministry is learnt to have informed the Civil Aviation Ministry after the latter sought inputs from it for amending the existing regulations. The Health Ministry has also said the crew members on a flight need not wear coveralls but should continue to wear gloves, masks and face shields, according to sources.

