Sun, Nov 14, 2021

26 Naxals killed in Gadchiroli

Published: Nov 14,202101:35 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

At least 26 Naxals were killed on Saturday in an encounter with police in eastern Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, over 900 km from Mumbai, senior officials said.

Representative image
Representative image
Nagpur:
Milind Teltumbde, a member of the Maoists’ central committee, was suspected to be among those dead, some reports said, though police did not confirm them. Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said that the police were verifying if Teltumbde, who is one of the wanted accused in the Koregaon Bhima-Maoists links case, was among the slain rebels. The gunbattle began in the morning at Korchi in Mardintola forest area when a C-60 police commando team was conducting a search operation. Four police personnel were injured.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations