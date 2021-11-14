26 Naxals killed in Gadchiroli

Nagpur :

Milind Teltumbde, a member of the Maoists’ central committee, was suspected to be among those dead, some reports said, though police did not confirm them. Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said that the police were verifying if Teltumbde, who is one of the wanted accused in the Koregaon Bhima-Maoists links case, was among the slain rebels. The gunbattle began in the morning at Korchi in Mardintola forest area when a C-60 police commando team was conducting a search operation. Four police personnel were injured.



