Amravati violence a ploy to destabilise Maharashtra govt: Sanjay Raut

Aurangabad :

Speaking to reporters here on the Amravati violence wherein a mob hurled stones and damaged shops this morning during a bandh allegedly called by BJP, Raut said the state government is firm in the saddle and that the real faces of the perpetrators of violence will be exposed soon.





The violence on Saturday occurred during the bandh (shutdown) against Friday's stone-pelting incidents during rallies held by Muslim organisations in various districts in protest against the Tripura communal violence.





Later, police imposed a curfew in Amravati city. ''The violence that is taking place in Maharashtra is aimed at destabilising the MVA government. Raising the bogey of violence, they (Opposition) will meet the state governor and write letters to the Union home ministry claiming that the (law and order) situation in Maharashtra is deteriorating. This will happen in future too. But the state government is firm in the saddle,'' Raut said.





The Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress are the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.





He said the ''real faces'' behind this violence will be exposed in the inquiry of the state Home ministry.





On Friday, various cities in Maharashtra had witnessed stone-pelting during rallies taken out by some Muslim organisations protesting against the purported communal violence in Tripura.





These incidents were reported from Amravati, Nanded, Malegaon, Washim and Yavatmal districts.





Raut claimed violence is being perpetrated to deflect the attention of the people from the issue of rising inflation. The Rajya Sabha MP led a march of Shivsainiks against the rising prices of essential commodities and fuel.





He said people are now scared even to share a matchbox whose price has shot up to Rs 2 from earlier 50 paise.





''When we talk about rising prices, the ruling party talks about Pakistan, China, Hindutva and other issues,'' Raut said.