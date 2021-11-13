With one more Zika virus case, local admin steps up preventive measures in Lucknow

Lucknow :

Two locations in Hussainganj area and one in Aliganj have been marked as containment zones in the district. The administration has formed Zika-dedicated wards in eight government hospitals.





The District Collector assured that there are a sufficient number of medicines and doctors available in the hospitals and appealed to people to use mosquito nets. The administration has issued helpline number of Integrated COVID Command Centre 0522-4523000 and formed 500 teams of surveillance to combat the spread of Zika virus in the city.