Five soldiers, 2 family members killed in Churachandpur attack: Rajnath

Describing it as a ''cowardly'' attack, Singh said its perpetrators will be brought to justice soon.





''The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members,'' he tweeted.

My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 13, 2021

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the state forces and paramilitary troops are already on their job to track down the militants.





''The perpetrators will be brought to justice,'' the chief minister said on Twitter.