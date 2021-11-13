Uttarakhand to have disaster research centre soon: Dhami

Dehradun :

''The project is in the last stages of being sanctioned by the Centre. Once it is sanctioned, we will start our search for a suitable location for it,'' Dhami told PTI.





After the disaster research centre with advanced equipment is established, it will be easy to take precautions incase of natural disasters like earthquakes, landslides, heavy rains and flashfloods, and save lives, the chief minister said during a visit to his home district Pithoragarh. All disaster-prone regions are being geologically surveyed and high priority is being accorded to resettlement of villages situated in such areas, he said.





''Besides, we have also taken note of the changing weather pattern in the Himalayan region and initiated studies to know the effects of climate change on traditional crop seasons,'' Dhami said. Uttarakhand's Kumaon region, of which Pithoragarh is a part, suffered heavy damage in the incessant rains that lashed the state from October 17-19 accounting for highest fatalities, house collapse incidents and landslides. Development schemes worth Rs 300 crore have so far been inaugurated in the district by Dhami. He has also inaugurated a seven-day autumn festival and 100 feet high tricolour at the district headquarters.





Accusing the Congress government led by Harish Rawat of announcing development projects, which never saw the light of day, Dhami said all schemes announced by the BJP government will be implemented before the model code of conduct comes into force. ''Prior sanction of the finance department is taken for all the developmental schemes announced by our government. It will ensure that they do not get stuck due to paucity of funds,'' he said.





The chief minister expressed confidence that the BJP will register an even bigger win this time than in the 2017 assembly polls when it won 57 out of the 70 assembly seats in the state to wrest power from the hands of the Congress. Dhami will take part in a family prayer at his ancestral village Hadkhola on Saturday, besides attending the Didihat festival. He will fly to Sitarganj on November 14 after inaugurating Jauljibi fair close to the Indo-Nepal border.