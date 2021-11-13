Active Covid cases increase in Rajasthan

Jaipur :

Besides Jaipur, the new cases were registered in Barmer (four), Ajmer (two) and Jodhpur (one).

This is the first time in over three months that the number of new cases in the state capital was in double digits, the authorities said.

The figure is a cause of concern as all schools and colleges in Jaipur will start in-person classes with 100 per cent occupancy from November 15 onwards.

Also, an international cricket match between India and New Zealand will be held on November 17 at the SMS Stadium where again 100 per cent occupancy has been permitted. But only fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has warned people to continue following Covid protocols in the wake of the rising cases.

In an earlier statement on October 25, he had said: "Many cases of Delta Plus AY.4.2, a new variant of the coronavirus that killed thousands of people in many countries including Russia, Britain, have been reported in India too. It spreads even faster than the Delta variant. On the basis of the experience of other countries, the Central government should prepare and issue SOP for its prevention in time.

"Initially, there were only a few cases of the delta variant but it did not take time for it to spread across the country. Complete preparation is necessary For this variant not to avoid the same experience as the Delta variant."

On a positive note, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that Rajasthan in regard to corona vaccination is performing much better than the national average.

Eighty-three per cent of the people have been administered the first dose and 48.9 per cent were fully inoculated against the disease.

He said that efforts were on to boost vaccination in the state under a special action plan, which includes increasing the number of inoculation camps in districts with a low vaccination rate.