Hinduism, Hindutva are different: Rahul

New Delhi :

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday maintained that Hinduism and Hindutva are “different things” and slammed the ideology of the BJP-RSS alleging it has spread hatred in India, drawing a sharp retort from the BJP which claimed that the Congress leadership nurses a “pathological hatred” for Hinduism.Observing that his party’s ideology is alive and vibrant and is like a “beautiful jewel” with an unending power inside it, but it has been overshadowed by the BJP, Gandhi also said in today’s India, ideological fight has become very important.



